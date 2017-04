Mar 29, 2017 - 12:19

Swiss champion freestyle skier Andri Ragettli is the first person to ever land a "Quad Cork 1800". (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

"So stoked to land my first ever quad cork 1800!" the 18-year-old said on his Facebook page.



He did it at the Suzuki Nine Royals contest at the Watles resort in Italy. To pull off the trick, he flew 35 metres off a jump and made five full rotations with four inversions (dipping his head under his body).

