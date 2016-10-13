Bhumibol (left) with his brother Ananda in Lausanne on September 22, 1935. The two brothers play with the toys gifted to Ananda on his tenth birthday.

Bhumibol enjoying the company of his future wife Sirikit Kitigakara in Lausanne in September 1949.

The King and Queen of Thailand with their daughter Ubol Ratana, born on April 5, 1951 at the Mont-Choisi hospital in Lausanne.

Bhumibol and Sirikit on a train that would take them from Lausanne to Italy from where they would fly to Thailand, November 1951.

The royal couple with Swiss president Max Petitpierre during an official visit to the Swiss capital Bern in August 1960.

Bhumibol inspecting the guard of honour with Swiss president Max Petitpierre in front of the parliament in August 1960.