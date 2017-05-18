Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. She meets up with her friend Zoe, born in Switzerland to Greek parents, to find out whose mum is the best cook. In a toss up between Swiss rösti, Sri Lankan curry or Greek gyro, which one comes up trumps? (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)
Focus
in depth
Vote May 21, 2017
Quota control
Swiss limit immigration from Bulgaria/Romania
Culinary heritage
What do the Swiss eat?
in depth
Switzerland: How To
'Together'
Quiz app decodes daily life in Switzerland
in depth
Asylum in Switzerland - A safe haven