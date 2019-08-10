Artist Marc Renaud attempts to capture the indispensable but invisible force that powers civilization.

Show the invisible. This is the challenge that Renaud has set himself in his new photographic book "No Blackout"external link. The images attempt to showcase a force that is present in almost all our activities today: electricity. It surrounds us all the time and everywhere. Without it the trains come to a halt, supermarket checkouts shut down and the chargers on our smartphones no longer work. A rare blackout gives us a hint of how dependent we are on electricity.

Renaud’s images often capture objects that seem heavy, static and immutable. Yet it is this invisible and elusive current that heats our shower water, cools the beer in the fridge and allows us to read this article. The artist makes the most of this paradox between the bulk of the power installations and the ethereal quality of electricity.

