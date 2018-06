This content was published on June 5, 2018 5:00 PM Jun 5, 2018 - 17:00

A different type of hive has made beekeeping more attractive to people who haven’t looked after bees before. But there are still some essential things beekeepers need to know.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!