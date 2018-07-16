Nouvo Hypnosis at the dentist By Deganit Perez Health in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Hypnosis at the dentist" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44261036' width='640' height='360' name='Hypnosis at the dentist'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on July 16, 2018 5:10 PMJul 16, 2018 - 17:10 Are you scared of the dentist? Hypnosis might be the solution for you. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters