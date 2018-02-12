Nouvo Let it shine! By Deganit Perez Culture Business Environment Lifestyle in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Let it shine!" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43894452' width='640' height='360' name='Let it shine!'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on February 12, 2018 5:11 PMFeb 12, 2018 - 17:11 How to harness the power of the sun to reduce monthly bills. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!