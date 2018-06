This content was published on June 1, 2018 11:00 AM Jun 1, 2018 - 11:00

A huge, friendly ox that starred in the film ‘Heidi’ had to go to hospital. But now he’s out and ready to soak up attention from his adoring fans once more.

