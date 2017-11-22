Mugabe, awaiting his appearance as a speaker at the 1983 United International Labour Organization Conference in Geneva. (Keystone)

The Rhodesia Conference was held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva in 1976, where Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith met representatives of the Patriotic Front, including Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo and Bishop Abel Muzorewa to discuss the so-called Kissinger package. (Keystone)

Mugabe, together with his delegation, is officially received at Geneva airport in June 1983. (Keystone)

Mugabe speaks at a conference of the Geneva-based International Labour Organization in June 1983. (Keystone)

Mugabe (centre), is surrounded by officials upon his arrival to Geneva airport in December 2003. He attended a United Nations technology summit after the Swiss government granted him a visa despite an international travel ban. (Keystone)

Zimbabwe is turning a page in its history after Robert Mugabe resigned as president of the southeastern African nation on Tuesday. He was under strong pressure from the army and his former political allies after last week’s coup.



His resignation ends nearly 40 years of rule by a man who turned from independence hero to archetypal African strongman.

The 93-year old Mugabe visited the Swiss city of Geneva at least three times in his long career – first to represent the Patriotic Front during the Geneva Conference on Rhodesia in 1976, and then to attend conferences at the United Nations European seat.



His last official visit to the shores of Lake Geneva dates back to 2003 when he was granted a visa by the Swiss government despite an international travel ban.

