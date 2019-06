This content was published on June 17, 2019 11:00 AM

Anne was a salesperson at a large department store, managing several departments, when she experienced a burnout.

A new supervisor had arrived and she was under more pressure to meet high sales targets without additional support. At the end of the year, she estimates that she worked more than 300 hours of overtime.

She started to have trouble sleeping and found that despite working harder, she was less productive. Eventually she snapped and realised that she was experiencing a burnout.

