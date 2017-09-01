"Bikini in the mountains" in village of Merligen

This content was published on September 1, 2017 5:13 PM Sep 1, 2017 - 17:13

A petition has been launched to save Switzerland's national Alpine Museum.

It's in response to the government's decision to cut most of the institution's funding. Thousands of people have signed a petition over the past few days to save it.

The Federal Office for Culture announced in July that in future it would provide only CHF250,000 per year to support the museum, compared to more than CHF1 million today. Other museums in canton Bern are also facing cuts from the federal government.

The Alpine Museum, located in the Swiss capital, Bern, was founded in 1905, and displays works and special exhibits highlighting life in the mountains.