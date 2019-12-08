This content was published on December 8, 2019 11:00 AM

You know that saying about people running away to join the circus? That’s basically what Meret Ryhiner did when she left Switzerland in 1979.

At the height of her performing career, the equilibrist had an incredible sense of balance. After a bad accident destroyed it, she began transferring her skills to youth.

circus performer doing balancing acts

Today Meret Ryhiner is a much-loved mentor in her adopted city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

You can watch her in action with her circus students in this video:

At a young age, circus artist Meret Ryhiner migrated to the United States to study circus arts in New York. She became a professional circus artist and eventually moved to New Orleans. This is the story of how a road accident and hurricane Katrina changed her life, as well as the lives of the people in her community. And what do her students have to say? In this episode of our podcast they share what working with Miss Meret has meant to them.

Subscribe to our podcast, The Swiss Connection, for example on Apple Podcastsexternal link, PlayerFMexternal link or Spotifyexternal link, to ensure that you don’t miss the next episode.



