(swissinfo.ch)

What does it take to run the best restaurant in the world? We go inside the Hôtel de Ville in Crissier.



The restaurant was named number one in the world by La Liste, a new ranking by the French foreign ministry. When chef Benoît Violier committed suicide earlier this year, his second-in-command and old friend Franck Giovannini had to step into his shoes. He's an anomaly in this high pressure profession.