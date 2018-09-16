This content was published on September 16, 2018 5:00 PM Sep 16, 2018 - 17:00

Swiss architect Renata von Tscharner has spent the past two decades championing the cause of the Charles River in Massachusetts.

In 2000, she founded the Charles River Conservancy (CRC)external link, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the urban parklands along the waterfront.



Having grown up swimming in the River Rhine in Basel, Renata wants to get people swimming in the once badly-polluted Charles. The CRC is developing plans for a swim park that would give Bostonians the chance to enjoy the river that inspired the song “Dirty Water” by The Standellsexternal link.

Through the years with a water lover Renata with her daughter (right) swimming in the Aare River in Bern (courtesy of Renata von Tscharner)

Renata shortly after she moved to the states (courtesy of Renata von Tscharner)

On the Weeks Bridge spanning the Charles River and connecting Boston and Cambridge (courtesy of Charles River Conservancy)

Renata windsurfing on the Charles (courtesy of Renata von Tscharner)

Renata jumping into the Charles in 2005 (Matthew J. Lee of the Boston Globe)

Renata at the Conservancy’s City Splash event in 2017 (Aram Boghosian)

Renata and Olympic Swimmer Alex Meyer at the Conservancy’s City Splash event in 2017 (Aram Boghosian)

Renata and gala guests at Renata’s retirement gala in 2018 (Paige Brown Photography)

This artistic rendering shows how a swim park could fit within the urban landscape of Boston. (Stantec, Charles River Conservancy)

