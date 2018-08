This content was published on August 19, 2018 5:00 PM Aug 19, 2018 - 17:00

Squeezing in a lunchtime swim – and being able to get there by bus – is just one example of why Swiss cities keep topping quality of life surveys.

In this edition of The Swiss Connection, we drop in on an international event in Zurich to hear why people are drawn there and to other places in Switzerland.

