The Extasia erotic fair in Zurich attracts thousands of people, but not everyone is stocking up on whips and vibrators. swissinfo.ch wanders round Switzerland’s largest and most provocative trade fair.

The smell of cooking fat hangs in the air. Stall-owners are trying to convince passers-by why they need what they’re offering. There are two types of people here: the oglers and the ogled. The only nudity is on stages, where porn stars put on a show for clusters of men with cameras jostling for position.

The rest of the public is strikingly normal: giggling teenagers, straight middle-aged couples, men in check shirts and trainers, slightly awkward women in corsets and leather boots. They could be your neighbours.

The products on offer also range from the kinky to the profane. “Many people want to reinvigorate their dormant sex life,” says one vendor. He’s selling wine. “Maybe they’re not sure about buying a whip, but a bottle of wine? That’s OK. They can drink it together and take some time for each other again.” It almost sounds romantic. And good business.

Something for everyone

Between bins of cheap underwear – three for CHF10 ($10) – and people laughing is a stand that wouldn’t be out of place at a Christmas market: lovingly arranged pralines, lollipops and ornate gift boxes. And lots of chocolate genitalia.

Jeannette and her partner sell homemade chocolate phalluses (Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch)

The shape of the chocolate is a question of taste, but the actual content is delicious. “My partner and I have a small chocolate-manufacturing business,” explains Jeannette. Their main job is in logistics and marketing – the chocolate is a side business. “We design different moulds, pour in the chocolate and wrap it up nicely.”

Jeannette laughs when asked whether she plans to make chocolate penises for ever. “No! We’ve got 230 moulds to choose from. Normally we do business orders: garages order cars for their customers, banks ask for piggy banks,” she says.

“People here are more open – plus it’s a chance for us to meet new customers.” She adds that their clientele has expanded since the success of “Fifty Shades of Grey”, a trilogy of novels and films which involve bondage and various other sexual practices.

‘Nothing is crazy'

Piroska, a seamstress, agrees. Originally from Hungary, she has been in Switzerland for almost 20 years. Her fetish clothing stand offers suits made of latex, lacquer and plastic.

“It’s all made to measure,” she says proudly. “And PVC is one of the hardest materials to sew.”



Piroska and her mother (Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch)

She flew her mother in from Hungary to help out at the fair, which runs through Saturday. Otherwise she’s a one-woman show in her small atelier. “Discretion is very important. People should feel comfortable with their wishes,” she says.

And the craziest request she’s ever had? “Nothing is crazy!” she smiles. “Everyone is different.”

I think of this comment as I pass the men with their cameras and the strippers. And the solitary Christian protesting in the rain outside, warning about the sins of sex outside marriage and coveting women. Sodom, Gomorrah and Zurich.

