Good news from the Swiss watchmaking industry, plans to ban under-18s from solariums because of health risks and a warning that the Swiss railway system could face chaos in December.
Watchmakers on the mend
The Swiss watchmaking industry has made a turnaround following a three-year dip.
Nick Hayek, CEO of the Swatch Group, told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper that his company recorded a massive increase in turnover over the past two months, resulting even in production bottlenecks.
Cancer risk
The health authorities want to ban people under the age of 18 from going to solariums. The SonntagsZeitung newspaper reports that serious concern about skin cancer because of radiation has prompted the Federal Health Office to present its plans for consultation in February.
Operators of tanning shops would face hefty fines if they violate the proposed rules.
Train trouble
Turbulent times ahead for railway passengers when the new winter timetable in introduced on December 10.
The NZZ am Sonntag reports that the Swiss Federal Railways, known once for its reliability, is having problems with its software used to plan the daily shifts of engine drivers.
The situation is apparently worrying according to the head of the Swiss engine drivers association.
Assisted suicide
The number of cases of assisted suicide in Switzerland decreased for the first time in several years.
One reason for the decrease could be the more frequent use of palliative care, according the director of Exit, Bernhard Sutter, quoted in SonntgsBlick.
In 2010, organisations for assisted suicide recorded 348 cases. The number increased to 995 five years later, but it dropped slightly to 938 cases in 2016.
Political ambitions
People's Party heavyweight, Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, is apparently eyeing a ministerial position in the Swiss government.
The parliamentarian, owner and CEO of a chemical company - and daughter of a controversial former justice minister, Christoph Blocher, told SonntagsBlick:
"In a case of emergency, if the European Union was to suddenly increase pressure on us, I would probably consider a ministerial position."
