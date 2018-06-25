Switzerland’s data protection and information commissioner says he wants to inform the public about the misuse and abuse of personal digital data, for example concerning election manipulation.
Adrian Lobsiger said on Monday that in the digital world people try to influence voters via digital means. That’s to be expected, he said. What is problematic, in his opinion, is when a person’s information is used without their agreement for political purposes.
He gave the example of the “unwarranted access” to personal data of Facebook users for the British firm Cambridge Analytica in the run-up to the US election and Brexit vote.
Therefore, ahead of parliamentary elections next year, Lobsiger wants to make the public aware of the various methods of using personal data in Switzerland.
Contact will be made between now and then with the operating authorities of various social media networks. But social networks are not the only area of focus – political parties, unions and economic associations could get actively involved, Lobsiger said.
