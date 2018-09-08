In the dressing room, the jockeys watch a replay of the race. At the back in the middle, the winner: Jürg Langmeier on Les Sables Blancs.

A cross-country race over 4,400 metres is the ultimate test for the riders and their horses who have to cross a water trench.

After one of the main races, spectators queue up at the betting booths to secure their winnings.

Outside the club office, a rider looks at the results.

Betting is part of the experience, even for non-experts.

A 2,000 metre gallop race, won by Nadia Burger on Future Reference. The horse was the favourite to win.

The club president, Bruno Vogel, is ready with the trophy.

The sulkies weigh no more than 30 kilogrammes.

This young jockey is aided by her friend to prepare for the second pony race, a gallop over 1,400 metres.

Up and coming jockeys on ponies get race day off to a fast start.

The concrete grandstand was built in 1947 and renovated in 1996, with covered seating for 1,700.

A picture of the legendary English jockey, Lester Piggot, hangs in the club office. Piggot visited and raced on the track in the 60s, which hasn't changed since then.

Testing the stability of the ground. If it's deemed too instable, horse owners can withdraw their animal from the race.

Pferderennen In Aarau

This content was published on September 8, 2018 11:00 AM Sep 8, 2018 - 11:00

The "Schachen" is considered the most beautiful horse racing venue in Switzerland, attracting some 7,000 spectators a day in summer.

There are four race days per season at the Schachen, located in the northern Swiss city of Aarau - two in early summer, two in late summer.

The "Trotter Championship", endowed with prize money of CHF40,000, is the main event on the third day at the Schachen. In total around CHF105,000 is paid out per day, spread over seven races. The Schachen club needs sponsors to cover the prize money and maintenance of the track and infrastructure. The club also generates income from other events, such as an open-air cinema.

An automated irrigation system keeps the track green, even during hot, dry summers like this past one.

The afternoon begins with two pony races jockeyed by young riders. Young spectators are particularly keen on betting, alongside the older regulars.

Whether they bet on "Chérie", "Mai Thai", "Sing-Sing" or "Les Sables Blancs" is of secondary importance since betting provides a rush of adrenaline.

The races are also folk festivals: there are pony rides and a nursery for small children, and on Sundays many young families head to the races, especially if they have horse-loving young girls.

The first races were held at the Schachen in 1921, which made it the first permanent horse racing venue in Switzerland. The striking grandstand, covered by a concrete roof, was completed in 1947.



