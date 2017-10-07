Reason and emotion Testing knowledge of democracy in Geneva
It was a highlight for many participants of Geneva’s Democracy Week, for which a series of events were held last month: A special treasure hunt through the streets of the western Swiss city in search of places and institutions that have made local history.
‘Democracy between reason and emotions’ was the theme of this year’s event, which was organised by the Geneva cantonal authorities in cooperation with numerous institutions, including the United Nations. Confronted with growing populism, the motto was an obvious choice, according to Geneva cantonal Chancellor Anja Wyden Guelpa.
The idea of the treasure hunt was to let competitors have fun and use their grey cells at the same time, while they were trying to find solutions and fill their score cards on their way to the finish line.
About 130 people – including women and men of all ages, children, whole families, and Swiss and foreign nationals – participated in the game. The goal was not so much to outrun the other competitors as to test participants’ knowledge of civic education, as well as of local and Swiss history.
There were happy faces all around. The treasure hunt gave everyone a welcome opportunity to refresh their memories, or learn more.
swissinfo.ch; sf/ug