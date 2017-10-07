The treasure hunt ended with two teams finishing with the same number of points behind the winners. A final game of darts had to determine second and third place teams, adding a bit of suspense at the very end of the competition.

"Democracy is based on education," says Yves Flückiger, vice-chancellor of Geneva University. "At the same time, education needs a strong democratic system," he said in his speech for the victory celebration.

Putting photos, names and respective tasks in the cantonal governments, courts, and administration in the right order. Among the competitors were also members of the cantonal government and the chancellery: Mauro Poggia, Serge Del Busco and Anja Wyden Guelpa (from left to right). For them, it was easy to sort out the scraps of paper.

What is the name of the church bell at St Peter's Cathedral, which rings to call the members of the cantonal parliament to a session? This group of teachers has the answer: the bell is called 'Accord' (harmony or agreement).

A democracy treasure hunt is also about getting a bite to eat and some refreshments in the park near the city courts, before facing new tasks.

The fourth post was right next the Wall of the Reformers in Bastions Park, and involved a game of darts. Knowledge of local institutions was needed to tackle the next step of the treasure hunt.

The first task at the third post was easy: Guessing which of two glasses contained local Geneva tap water. But it was more challenging for the mixed team of fathers and daughters to find the right clue for the next post.

The correct answer was: Charles Page. The current mayor came up with the idea of a community centre: a venue for social and cultural events. Now, the team is discussing the clue for the next post of the treasure hunt.

This team is heading straight to the next post of the treasure hunt: the Town Hall of Geneva's Plainpalais district.

At the first post — a polling station — the game begins for real. When did women in Geneva get the right to vote? And when was suffrage introduced in Switzerland?

Before setting off, competitors had to complete a puzzle that gave them a clue as to where they could find the first post.

The first of the 30 teams are ready to go. Two women from the organising committee explain the rules of the game.

Democracy treasure hunt in Geneva

This content was published on October 7, 2017 5:00 PM Oct 7, 2017 - 17:00

It was a highlight for many participants of Geneva’s Democracy Week, for which a series of events were held last month: A special treasure hunt through the streets of the western Swiss city in search of places and institutions that have made local history.

‘Democracy between reason and emotions’ was the theme of this year’s event, which was organised by the Geneva cantonal authorities in cooperation with numerous institutions, including the United Nations. Confronted with growing populism, the motto was an obvious choice, according to Geneva cantonal Chancellor Anja Wyden Guelpa.

The idea of the treasure hunt was to let competitors have fun and use their grey cells at the same time, while they were trying to find solutions and fill their score cards on their way to the finish line.

About 130 people – including women and men of all ages, children, whole families, and Swiss and foreign nationals – participated in the game. The goal was not so much to outrun the other competitors as to test participants’ knowledge of civic education, as well as of local and Swiss history.

There were happy faces all around. The treasure hunt gave everyone a welcome opportunity to refresh their memories, or learn more.

