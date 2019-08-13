This content was published on August 13, 2019 10:54 AM

A similar incident took place in January 2012 blocking road and train access along the same stretch. (Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott)

Road and railway access to the mountain resort of Zermatt have been cut off following a rockfall on Monday evening.

The rockfall took place at 7.30pm on Monday evening between the villages of Randa and Herbriggen, four kilometres south of Zermatt. The access road was closed, and train services were halted. No one was hurt.

According to the latest updateexternal link by the Matterhorn-Gotthard-Bahn (MGB), the section of road affected will reopened at 11am on Tuesday. Bus services will replace trains between St. Niklaus and Täsch.

Zermatt is regularly affected by natural forces. Last month, parts of the resort were flooded after a stream burst its bank due to a pocket of meltwater from the glacier above. The biggest crisis occurred last winter when tourists were stranded for four days after transport links were severed following avalanches, heavy snow and rockfalls.











