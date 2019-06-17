The Dynamic Test Center (DTC) external linkin Vauffelin in northwest Switzerland has made a name for itself over the past 25 years thanks to its contribution to passenger safety.

This is where cars, lorries, security fences and even black boxes from planes and trains are crash-tested to see how they survive a collision at different speeds. Car engineer Raphael Murri, who works for DTC, told Swiss Public Television, SRF: “A Chinese customer told me we seem to be the only ones worldwide that can perform these sorts of crash-tests with black boxes. I won’t tell you how we do it otherwise people will copy us.”

DTC works closely with the automotive engineering faculty at Bern University of Applied Sciencesexternal link. It helps companies to develop products like cars, carrying out vibration and stress tests, analysing components, reliability and noise emissions.

This video shows a cross-section of the different types of tests carried out, including a collision between an air taxi and an electric vehicle on the road. Does the high-voltage car battery catch fire upon collision? You’ll have to watch the video to find out.

