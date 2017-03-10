Snow release An avalanche made on purpose Sci & Tech Disaster ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in other languages: 3 Languages: 3 (de) Lawinensprengung auf der Walliser Belalp (it) La potenza delle valanghe controllate (zh) 瑞士山中壮丽的雪崩景观 Embed code <iframe src='http://tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43020124' width='640' height='360' name='An avalanche made on purpose'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. Mar 10, 2017 - 13:11 The avalanche risk in the Swiss Alps is currently high. Authorities on the Belalp in canton Valais carried out a controlled explosion to reduce the danger. (SRF News/swissinfo.ch)On the same day, an avalanche near Salvan another part of Valais destroyed several vacation chalets. Authorities searched the area with avalanche dogs and helicopters. No one was injured.