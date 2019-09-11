This content was published on September 11, 2019 11:51 AM

Consumers in Switzerland on average drink 68 litres of soft drinks every year. (© Keystone/Christian Beutler)

Consumers have overwhelmingly come out against a tax on food with a high level of sugar, fat and salt, according to a survey by the Swiss soft drink industry.

Three out of four people said they rejected such a proposal, which is nearly 10% more than in a similar poll two years ago.

The survey also found that self-responsibility is crucial to eating healthily and that the state should not intervene by taking legal measures.

However, Swiss consumers want transparent information on products, notably with a so-called traffic light label, the lobby group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group points out that the industry has taken the initiative to reduce sugar levels in soft drinks by 13% since 2005 but it acknowledges that more needs to be done to inform consumers about these efforts.

The survey - the sixth of its kind - is based on 1,000 interviews conducted last March. It was commissioned by an interest group of the soft drink industryexternal link.

Critics say it is an attempt by the lobby group to stop parliament from introducing a levy on sugar in beverages.



