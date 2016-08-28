Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Sport climbing

Passionate about pushing the limits – indoors or out

By John Heilprin

Culture Sport Environment

...
(Keystone)
SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES Download MP3 file Download MP3 file


Even with the Swiss Alps in their backyard, many young climbers in Switzerland now see what they do as a mostly indoors, urban sport. One of the best Swiss sport climbers, Sascha Lehmann, is an example. 

Climbing in all its varied forms – including bouldering, rock and ice climbing, and fast-and-light alpinism – is more popular than ever, in Switzerland, much of Europe and the United States, and many other places with rich mountaineering histories. But in recent years the tendency among youth to learn the sport and to train at indoor rock gyms is helping fuel the rise of sport climbing, which is poised to hit the Olympic big-time.


Links

Related Stories

The Swiss Alpine Club's Ela mountain hut above Filisur in the Albula Valley in canton Graubünden (Keystone)
swissinfo.ch reporter John Heilprin climbing the Matterhorn (swissinfo.ch)
(AFP)
Accomplished high-altitude Swiss alpinist Norbert Joos has died in a climbing accident in Switzerland’s Bernina Range. (Wikipedia/ChristiaanPR)
Steck's record climb up the north face of Matterhorn was only recently surpassed by fellow Swiss Dani Arnold (Keystone)
Der Blick des Everest-Bezwingers Dölf Reist zurück: Die letzten Sonnenstrahlen erreichen nur noch den höchsten Punkt der Erde (links) , darunter liegt der Khumbugletscher bereits in tiefer Nacht. (Dölf Reist © Schweizerische Stiftung für Alpine Forschung)
See in other languages: 9
(John Harlin III collection)
"Mountaineering is a team sport and I wanted to collaborate with two Swiss climbers to make it an Indo-Swiss climb," says Ahuja (swissinfo.ch)
Veteran mountain guide Gianni Mazzone is the keeper of a long family tradition in Zermatt, pictured here on the way to the summit of the Rimpfischhorn in June (John Heilprin, swissinfo.ch) ()
See in other languages: 6
Dani Arnold breaks Ueli Steck's record by ten minutes (visualimpact.ch | Christian Gisi)
Tupendeo provided the team with some of the best rock climbing they had ever experienced (visualimpact.ch | Thomas Senf)
(Keystone)