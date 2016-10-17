Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

State visit

Portuguese president visits Switzerland to talk research

Politics Sci & Tech Business Education

...

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has begun an official visit to Switzerland aimed at strengthening economic, research and educational ties between the two nations.

On Monday, Rebelo de Sousa met Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann in Geneva, where they visited the Campus Biotech centre that houses biotechnology researchers and entrepreneurs as well as the European Union-funded Human Brain Project.

In the afternoon the Portuguese president travelled to Bern where the seven cabinet members met him with military honours. Rebelo de Sousa is travelling with Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities, Jose Luis Carneiro.

On Tuesday they will continue discussions on Europe, vocational education and training, and culture. The programme includes visits to the firm Rondo SA in Burgdorf to learn more about the Swiss apprenticeship system, and a museum in the Emmental region.

Switzerland and Portugal hold close ties. There are currently around 270,000 Portuguese nationals living in Switzerland, forming the third largest foreign community. Around 3,700 Swiss nationals live in Portugal.

(swissinfo.ch)
(swissinfo.ch)

During a meeting in Geneva on Sunday evening, Rebelo de Sousa praised Portuguese expats based in Switzerland, adding that in 2015 they were ‘the second largest community in the world to support the Portuguese economy’.

In 2015, Portuguese exports to Switzerland amounted to CHF800 million ($809 million), while Swiss exports to Portugal were also worth CHF800 million. Switzerland ranked second after France in terms of remittances transferred from Switzerland to Portugal, worth €842.3 million.

The last Portuguese state visit to Switzerland was by President Jorge Sampaio in September 2000.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Bern (Keystone)
See in other languages: 8
(swissinfo.ch)
Helena Rigotti advocates greater participation of women in politics. (swissinfo.ch)
See in other languages: 9
(Keystone)

Focus