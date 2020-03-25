Around one billion people around the world are thought to be confined at home owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While some people only need a laptop computer to continue to work, for others it’s a bit more complicated.

Who said staying home was boring? If you’re creative enough – and have all the right equipment – you can turn your house into a gym. That’s what freestyle skier Andri Ragettli external linkdid in his home in Flims, canton Graubünden, in eastern Switzerland.

The 21-year-old skier and seven times World Cup winner is used to sharing his crazy routine on social media. During the coronavirus epidemic, he has gone even further and launched an online appeal to fundraise for people affected by the virus. “For every like I get, I will donate 1 cent to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the fight against Covid-19. We are in this together.” he wrote on Instagram. “Please don’t try this at home, it was only made to entertain you!” he added.

Various other Swiss athletes and coaches have been sharing their routines and fitness workouts online. Tennisman Stanislas Wawrinka launched the hashtag #StayFitStan and personal trainer Sandy Hager has been filming her workouts for her clients.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018