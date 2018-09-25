This content was published on September 25, 2018 9:37 AM Sep 25, 2018 - 09:37

The 66-year-old centre-right Radical has been economics minister for the past eight years (© KEYSTONE / ANTHONY ANEX)

Swiss Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann has confirmed that he will leave the Federal Council (executive body) by the end of the year.

“This morning I informed the president of the House of Representatives that after eight years in government I will resign on December 31,” the minister told reporters on Tuesday in Bern.

The 66-year-old centre-right Radical, who has been a member of the government since November 1, 2010, had announced in spring that this would be his last term in office in the seven-person cabinet. In recent weeks rumours had been circulating in the Swiss capital about his possible retirement and there had been concerns over his health.



“If you ask me how I feel, I’ll tell you that I’m very well,” a smiling Schneider-Ammann told journalists.



The former businessman had succeeded Hans-Rudolf Merz in 2010. Instead of managing the finance portfolio, Schneider-Ammann took over the economics ministry from Doris Leuthard, who in turn took over the reins of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).



Looking back, he said it had been hard to give up his family business position for politics. But after four years into the job, he “realised that I had so much pleasure in the Federal Council that I couldn’t help renewing the four-year mandate”.



“Active grandfather”



However, at the age of 66, “it is normal to reduce your activities” and “to become an active grandfather”, he declared.



He said he leaves with a light heart, knowing that Switzerland is in good shape, “strong, dynamic and recognised as one of the world’s most innovative nations with almost non-existent unemployment”.

House of Representatives President Dominique De Buman and Senate President Karin Keller-Sutter both thanked Schneider-Ammann for his "tireless" commitment. Senators gave the minister, who was present on Tuesday, morning a standing ovation.



"We knew he was a man of conviction," said Keller-Sutter.



The election to replace him is likely to take place on December 5.



Keystone-SDA/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!