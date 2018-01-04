This content was published on January 4, 2018 5:00 PM Jan 4, 2018 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week Tama pulls on her soccer boots and joins SC Wipkingen, an international team of female players in the Zurich suburbs. She finds out from team members how football contributes to integration. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.