Atomic energy, national parks and mountains

The Piz Glüschaint on the border between Switzerland and Italy (Robert Bösch)

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week starting November 21:

(Keystone)

Tuesday

The Swiss go to the polls next Sunday to agree an ‘expiry date’ for taking Switzerland’s nuclear power plants offline. We bring you a report showing that if the country does shut them down, it’ll be bucking a global trend.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

Citizens in cantons Graubünden and Ticino will vote on the creation of the new Adula national park. swissinfo.ch found opinion was split ahead of the November 27 vote.



(Courtesy of Robert N. Grass, Ph.D.)

Thursday

Today’s scientists have access to some mind-bogglingly sophisticated resources. But sometimes, answers to the most difficult questions can still be found offline and outdoors through nature-inspired innovation, or biomimicry. We’ll take a look at Swiss researchers who have used fossils, DNA, and even a salamander to inspire new technologies.



(Robert Bosch)

Saturday

Swiss photographer Robert Bösch presents some stunning images of the alpine scenery in Graubünden.

(Keystone)

Sunday

This will be a day devoted to providing you full coverage of the vote results as they come in on the future of Swiss nuclear energy policy. According to the latest opinion poll, the outcome is too close to call.









What you may have missed last week:

