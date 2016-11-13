Democracy, nuclear phase-out and marriage

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week starting November 14:

Monday



A world ‘summit’ begins this week in the Basque city of Donostia / San Sebastian. We’ll preview the issues to be discussed at the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy, and provide full coverage on our pages dedicated to direct democracy.

Tuesday

If you’re in the market for a pricey watch, read our story about a Swiss timepiece that’ll cost you tens of thousands of dollars - and is being designed in India by an Indian.

Wednesday

With the Swiss soon going to the polls (November 27) to decide if they’re for or against a speedy phase out of nuclear energy, we explain what it takes to dismantle an atomic power plant.

The race is on to conquer the Swiss digital payment market. It’s Apple Pay versus a local rival backed by a powerful alliance of Swiss banks, the stock exchange, post office and state telecoms provider. But we’ve found that the Apple Pay vs Twint showdown is not the full story.

Thursday

Also on November 27, citizens in Zurich are being asked to define marriage. Should the constitution describe it as being only between a man and a woman, turning the clock back on LGBT rights?

Friday

If one in four residents of Switzerland is from somewhere else, it’s certain that the issue of integration is hotly debated. We bring you a story of one project where asylum seekers are not only being eased into Swiss culture, but helping to revive interest in an old Swiss card game!





