Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of November 20.
Monday
Around two years ago, the world was shocked to learn of falsified diesel emissions tests at German car maker VW. Swiss automobile engineer Marc Besch was a part of the research group that first uncovered the scandal. He shares his side of the story.
Tuesday
To offset price competition from elsewhere, Swiss weapons manufacturers have turned to the country’s hallmark precision engineering to turn out one-of-a-kind rifles and pistols.
Wednesday
How much of Switzerland’s economic success is down to its political system? An in-depth analysis looks at the federalist forces shaping the country and its economy.
Thursday
What are the limits and unique features of the famous Swiss neutrality, and what does it really mean in practice? We explain what Switzerland’s brand of “active” neutrality involves and how it can raise questions.
Friday
The Swiss town of Uerkheim twice voted down more flood protection. But then came the flood waters…we bring you a story of the ups and downs of direct democracy at work.
