These are the stories on our agenda for the week beginning September 18, 2017.

Tuesday

Is there a place for private, for-profit investment in the international development sector dominated by governments, non-profits and wealthy donors? We look at the world’s first Development Impact Bond backed by Swiss bank UBS that aims to get Indian girls into school and improve learning outcomes.

Wednesday

First, wealthy Switzerland is struggling to maintain stocks of 16 key vaccines, forcing doctors to adapt their practices. What’s causing the shortfall, and what’s being done about it?

Then, in the week’s big event, a new cabinet minister is chosen to replace outgoing Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter. We’ll have the results of the election and, as the story develops, information on the potential re-shuffle of duties among the seven members of the Swiss cabinet.



Thursday



Our coverage and analysis continues about the newest member of Switzerland’s cabinet. How might the person chosen affect the direction of the country’s government?

Friday



We look at efforts and the potential for a paternity leave policy in Switzerland, where there is currently no mandated time off for new dads.

















