Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you in the upcoming week.

Monday

Historians have described Switzerland’s ability to adapt to the 19th century as a result of pragmatism and flexibility. The same could be said for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and its policy of impartiality.



Tuesday

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother. It was my dream and it's my right, even if Swiss law forbids it,” says Gabriela, mother of little Aaron. We’ll present the story of a lesbian couple and overcoming the legal hurdles to start a family of their own.



Thursday

Swiss foundations have attracted around half a billion dollars raised by cryptocurrency start-ups in the last couple of years. swissinfo.ch asks if there anything sinister about these piggy banks for the crypto world?



Friday

In the second part of our Democracy Lab series two researchers explain the importance of civic education and the specific problems for older refugees to find a political and social identity in Switzerland.



What you may have missed last week:

