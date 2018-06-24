Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of June 25, 2018.
Monday
Could the arrival of new immigrants threaten the jobs of older, experienced construction workers in Switzerland? This is the question we’ll be looking at ahead of the introduction of a new system of hiring preferences on July 1 that gives favoured treatment to Swiss workers in specific sectors. The construction industry is one such field, as it suffers from high unemployment levels and employs many workers from abroad.
Tuesday
Life in the Alps can be tough for farmers and other professions struggling to earn a living. But there is growing awareness of the problems and solidarity from people living in Swiss towns and cities. Last year the Swiss Mountain Aid charity raised CHF31.2 million ($31.3 million). We’ll bring you more on the story.
Wednesday
The revolutionary fervour of 1968 led to a thirst for new ideas and social concepts, especially in the education sector. We look at some of the big changes that were introduced in Switzerland by the 1968 generation, such as experimental private schools.
Thursday
The United States Air Force is said to be considering whether to add Pilatus PC-9 planes, based on Swiss technology, to its units. The Pilatus model is currently used by around a dozen countries primarily as a trainer aircraft. But it remains controversial as Swiss law forbids arms exports to countries involved in conflicts. Could the PC-9 end up being adapted in the US and used in a country such as Afghanistan?
Friday
Integrating into Swiss society and understanding its unique culture, codes and rules can be complex, especially for people who have just arrived from countries like Syria, Afghanistan or Eritrea. We speak to organisations that help asylum seekers to familiarise themselves with their new life in Switzerland – including sexuality.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.