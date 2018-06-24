Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

THE WEEK AHEAD Mountain aid, Swiss jets and sex-ed for asylum seekers

...
Two mountain farmers at Mähen in canton Schwyz

Two mountain farmers at Mähen in canton Schwyz

(Keystone)


Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of June 25, 2018.


Workers on the Boezberg Tunnel construction site in Schinznach Dorf, canton Aargau, on January 12, 2017

(Keystone)

Monday

Could the arrival of new immigrants threaten the jobs of older, experienced construction workers in Switzerland? This is the question we’ll be looking at ahead of the introduction of a new system of hiring preferences on July 1 that gives favoured treatment to Swiss workers in specific sectors. The construction industry is one such field, as it suffers from high unemployment levels and employs many workers from abroad.


Two mountain farmers at Mähen in canton Schwyz

(Keystone)

 Tuesday

Life in the Alps can be tough for farmers and other professions struggling to earn a living. But there is growing awareness of the problems and solidarity from people living in Swiss towns and cities. Last year the Swiss Mountain Aid charity raised CHF31.2 million ($31.3 million). We’ll bring you more on the story.


A Swiss kindergarten, photo taken in 1970

(Keystone)

Wednesday

The revolutionary fervour of 1968 led to a thirst for new ideas and social concepts, especially in the education sector. We look at some of the big changes that were introduced in Switzerland by the 1968 generation, such as experimental private schools.


The Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine, an American version of the Swiss Pilatus aircraft, is one of two planes being tested by the US Air Force for future combat missions

(ZVG)

Thursday

The United States Air Force is said to be considering whether to add Pilatus PC-9 planes, based on Swiss technology, to its units. The Pilatus model is currently used by around a dozen countries primarily as a trainer aircraft. But it remains controversial as Swiss law forbids arms exports to countries involved in conflicts. Could the PC-9 end up being adapted in the US and used in a country such as Afghanistan?


An interpreter helps Eritrean asylum seekers during a Bern integration workshop on August 29, 2017 at the Eschenhof asylum shelter in Gampelen

(Keystone)

Friday

Integrating into Swiss society and understanding its unique culture, codes and rules can be complex, especially for people who have just arrived from countries like Syria, Afghanistan or Eritrea. We speak to organisations that help asylum seekers to familiarise themselves with their new life in Switzerland – including sexuality.

 

In case you missed it last week:

High price island Switzerland has most expensive food and drinks in Europe

Switzerland has been ranked the second-most expensive European country behind Iceland for consumer goods.

1 There is one comment on this article.

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters