Monday

The winter session of parliament gets underway. We’ll be keeping a close eye on debates on topics such as the budget and Switzerland’s participation in the international exchange of tax data information.

Should pig slaughter be a public spectacle? A controversial event in a village in northern Switzerland has led to public outrage and questions about the relationship between food and tradition.

Tuesday

How do you get acquainted with a new country? On trips to Africa, Swiss parliamentarian Isabelle Chevalley heads straight for the largest rubbish dump. She shares her ideas for waste management solutions in developing countries.



Wednesday

Switzerland took the threat of an atomic attack during the Cold War quite seriously. Is the country prepared for a nuclear disaster in the 21st century?

Thursday

In part three of our series looking at health care in Switzerland and the US, we answer readers’ questions about the fate of low-income patients. Can they obtain adequate services and treatment in two of the most expensive health systems in the world?











In case you missed it...



Innovative firearms Swiss gun makers use mechanical ingenuity to stand out By Anand Chandrasekhar Unable to compete on price, some Swiss gun manufacturers are focusing on novelty and customisation to attract wealthy hunters and hobbyists.





