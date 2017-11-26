Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you the week of November 27.
Monday
The winter session of parliament gets underway. We’ll be keeping a close eye on debates on topics such as the budget and Switzerland’s participation in the international exchange of tax data information.
Should pig slaughter be a public spectacle? A controversial event in a village in northern Switzerland has led to public outrage and questions about the relationship between food and tradition.
Tuesday
How do you get acquainted with a new country? On trips to Africa, Swiss parliamentarian Isabelle Chevalley heads straight for the largest rubbish dump. She shares her ideas for waste management solutions in developing countries.
Wednesday
Switzerland took the threat of an atomic attack during the Cold War quite seriously. Is the country prepared for a nuclear disaster in the 21st century?
Thursday
In part three of our series looking at health care in Switzerland and the US, we answer readers’ questions about the fate of low-income patients. Can they obtain adequate services and treatment in two of the most expensive health systems in the world?
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.