Monday

Publish or perish? Science researchers, conscious of the need to secure top spots in rankings to win funding, often focus a lot of effort on citations and prestigious journals. Now the Swiss Science Council wants to use more qualitative aspects to judge the value of scientific work.













Tuesday

Switzerland boasts many of the world’s top multinationals, as well as a host of top business schools. But graduating millennials are unconvinced about sticking around: even if salaries and conditions are good, they want things like purpose and impact. Big Swiss businesses will have to adapt if they want to attract the best and brightest.









Wednesday

The crypto boom is far from over. On Wednesday, we look at how and why the SIX Group, which runs the Swiss stock exchange, is one of the international front-runners in a race to build a blockchain-style system that will allow for the coming wave of cryptoasset trading.













Thursday

One of the most popular topics among our readers is citizenship and permits: how does it all work, and who should be entitled to it? This week we’ll look at the specific questions that readers asked us concerning passports, permits, and the legality of living in Switzerland.













Friday

How to ensure citizens receive the most impartial and essential information in the lead up to votes? Switzerland has a long history of sober referendums, but it’s also no stranger to debates about disinformation. A new project aims to form “citizens initiatives”, randomly-chosen groups, to filter and ‘neutralize’ campaign information for their fellow voters.











