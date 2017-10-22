This content was published on October 22, 2017 12:00 PM Oct 22, 2017 - 12:00

Monday

The next story in our LBGTIQ series features Stella Glitter, a 68-year-old transgender artist. She talks about her early years in Zurich – which took her from studying veterinary science to radical activism to driving a taxi – as well as her transition and ultimate rejection of binary gender classifications.

Tuesday

Each year, some 24,000 Swiss living abroad return to their home country and many more are considering it. But what financial, employment, and social resources are available to citizens looking to make the expensive transition back to Switzerland? We answer this question as part of our “Curious Switzerland” report, in which we respond to queries from readers on Swiss politics, life, and culture.

Thursday

In 2015, the Swiss capital of Bern decided to allow foreigners to bring their ideas to the city parliament for consideration. But more than two years later, the policy hasn’t been put into practice. With so few chances for immigrants in Switzerland who aren’t citizens to participate in politics, why aren’t more taking advantage of this opportunity…and how can they be encouraged to make their voices heard?

Friday

How long will it be before the Swiss can vote and pass laws via smartphone? According to the authors of two new books, Switzerland has been slow to adopt new technologies for digital politics and democracy…but they argue that change is imminent as “unstoppable” technologies like e-voting and online legislation overtake the rest of the world.

Sunday

Did you know that Switzerland offers Europe’s only diploma in yoga therapy? In 2015, the Swiss government approved diplomas for five complementary therapies, including yoga. Of the five, the ancient Indian discipline is the most widely practiced…but the least understood as a healing therapy. Find out more about yoga therapy and those in Switzerland who practice it.















