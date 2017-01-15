The who and what of WEF, and being ‘Trumped’

(Keystone)

Here are some of the stories we’ll be bringing you the week starting January 16.





(Keystone)

Monday

With presidential aircraft jockeying for a landing spot at Zurich airport on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos, we meet the hotel director who has accommodated many heads of state and government over the years..

(Keystone)

Tuesday

swissinfo.ch kicks off its live coverage of the WEF annual meeting in the mountain resort of Davos. Over the four days, we’ll bring you the news from inside the forum and introduce you to some of the locals outside, hearing how the event has affected their lives.

(Keystone)

Thursday

One day before the inauguration of Donald Trump as United States president, we talk to outgoing US ambassador to Switzerland, Suzi LeVine. She was heralded as the first tweeting ambassador when she arrived. As she departs, does she feel she’s been ‘Trumped’?

(Keystone)

Friday



The questions of conflict of interest surrounding Donald Trump and his new cabinet are being closely followed in Switzerland. We hear the views of the head of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce on the challenges in this regard for the US and Switzerland.

















What you may have missed last week: