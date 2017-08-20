This content was published on August 20, 2017 12:00 PM Aug 20, 2017 - 12:00

The classic Swiss Unspunnen Festival returns after a gap of 12 years (Keystone)

(Patrick Lo Giudice/Wikipedia)

Monday

It’s been more than 200 years since Europe’s “last witch”, Anna Göldi, was executed in Switzerland. She was officially exonerated in 2008 and her name lives on with a new museum in canton Glarus and a musical to remember the injustice she endured.



(Keystone)

Tuesday-Friday

On September 24, Swiss voters will decide on another batch of initiatives, ranging from food security, reform of the old age pension and a Geneva proposal to ban commercial advertising billboards. swissinfo.ch will bring you up to date with the issues ahead of the vote.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

Cantons Zug and Zurich are positioning themselves to make Switzerland a global leader in the financial technology (fintech) revolution. The Crypto Valley project aims to attract the best start-ups from around the world – and the best fintech talent.

(Keystone)

Friday

Every dozen years or so, crowds flock to the Unspunnen Festival that features the best of Swiss traditions: alphorn music, Schwingen wrestling, flag throwing and a feat of strength to see who can throw an 83.5kg stone the furthest. On August 26, the festival will take place in Interlaken, canton Bern. Our video trace the roots, development and occasional dramas of the quintessentially Swiss event, along with coverage at the weekend.





