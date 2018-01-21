This content was published on January 21, 2018 12:00 PM Jan 21, 2018 - 12:00

(Keystone)

​​​​​​​Here is a selection of stories we're looking ahead to in the week of January 22, 2018.

(Keystone)

Monday

All eyes will be on the Swiss resort of Davos this week, as key figures including US President Donald Trump fly in for the World Economic Forum from January 23-26. Ironically perhaps, given the Trump presence, this year’s gathering is entitled “Creating a shared future in a fractured world”. Some 3,000 delegates are expected to attend, including politicians, business leaders and representatives from civil society. We will be taking you to Davos, bringing you on the spot analysis from our business correspondent Matthew Allen, video interviews with participants and live reports on Facebook. Make sure you follow us to get a clear view of the Davos buzz.

(swissinfo.ch)

Tuesday

Relations between Switzerland and the United Kingdom are close, but Brexit is making Swiss abroad fear for their future in the UK. We will be bringing you a video interview with Nathalie Chuard, a Swiss brand manager working for Mondelez International in the UK who fears that Brexit could threaten the performance of companies like hers.





(Keystone)

Thursday

When Donald Trump took office last January, Geneva officials predicted a tumultuous time for the multilateral system and international organisations like the United Nations. One year on, our Geneva correspondent Simon Bradley will be analysing the Trump effect so far on the UN and so-called International Geneva.

(Ennio Leanza/KEYSTONE)

Friday

Switzerland’s child protection authorities are among the most unpopular in the country, and a new initiative is in the pipeline to limit their powers. We will be taking a closer look at how these authorities came about, their record and why they draw so much criticism.









What you may have missed last week:

religious odyssey Gallus and the Irish monks: grandfathers of European culture? By Domhnall O'Sullivan After the fall of the Roman Empire, Europe was plunged into the Dark Ages. It might have fallen further had it not been for the Irish monks.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.