True Talk 'Our children have two mothers who love each other.'

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly. 

Meet Luana: she's 43 years old, self-employed as a driving instructor and is in a same-sex relationship. She and her partner have four children between them. Luana carries her (new) sexual orientation with pride.

"Sure, I was surprised at first when I fell in love with a woman. And at the beginning, of course, it was hard to think how we would cope with that, having four children."

The outing was well accepted by everyone around her. She thinks that in Switzerland some improvements could still be brought in at the political level: "It would be nice if lesbian couples adopted children - and were also allowed to marry in a church.

