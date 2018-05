This content was published on May 24, 2018 1:53 PM May 24, 2018 - 13:53

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

There are a lot of clichés when it comes to the police: they smoke confiscated marijuana, never get fines, are all right-wing and enjoy violence. Bap, a 27-year-old policeman, fills us in first hand on what's true and what's just a myth. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



