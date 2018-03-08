This content was published on March 8, 2018 5:00 PM Mar 8, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly. This week, we speak to Fynn who defines himself as non-binary. He says the climate is much safer now for people to declare themselves as trans. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



