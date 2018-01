This content was published on January 20, 2018 11:00 AM Jan 20, 2018 - 11:00

Swiss carpenter Michel Porchet has built a 1913 “Grandjean” aeroplane, based purely on old photographs. The Yverdon School of Engineering in canton Vaud provided the engine. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

René Grandjean was a Swiss aviation pioneer, who designed and built the aircraft used for the first flight in Switzerland of an aircraft built and flown by Swiss.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.