This content was published on April 26, 2019 1:28 PM

Balanced diet: the Swiss got through 71,718 tonnes of carrots last year (Keystone)

Carrots are firmly rooted in the Swiss diet, with the average Swiss getting through 8.45kg (18.6lb) of them last year.

This was up from 7.91kg the previous year, according to the Statistical Annual Vegetable Report 2018, published on Friday by the Office for Vegetable-Growing and Special Cropsexternal link. A total of 71,718 tonnes of carrots were consumed.

+ Is it difficult being a vegetarian or vegan in Switzerland?external link

Tomatoes came second (6.74kg per head), but if cherry tomatoes (2.85kg) weren’t counted separately, carrots would lose their crown, said the Agricultural Information Serviceexternal link, which reported the news.

Carrots and tomatoes were followed by peppers, watermelon, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, onions, other types of melon, and courgettes (zucchini).





Keystone-SDA/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram