Chinese president on state visit to Switzerland

Swiss President Doris Leuthard (C), Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) raise their glasses at a gala dinner in Bern. (Keystone)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the middle of a state visit to Switzerland. Monday’s agenda included meetings in the capital, Bern.

Switzerland is the only developed, western economy that has succeeded in reaching a free-trade agreement with China. The deal came into effect in 2014 raising the importance of good Swiss-China relations. Xi Jinping's reception was an example of this special relationship.

He landed at Zurich’s Kloten airport on Sunday afternoon and was received by an official delegation led by the Swiss President Doris Leuthard. He then visited the Swiss parliament where he was welcomed by the cabinet and then proceeded to give a speech. He thanked the Swiss government for the warm welcome given to him and praised the Swiss landscape and the country's ability to innovate.

"Despite our different development stages, size and cultural backgrounds, our cooperation serves as a model to other countries," he said.

President #XiJinping expresses confidence that his Swiss visit will be “full success” in a speech at the Federal Assembly #XiVisit pic.twitter.com/czeuREdbad — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 15, 2017

During his two-day trip, he is scheduled to spend time in the Swiss capital Bern, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the UN in Geneva and the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.

Protest

Over 400 Tibetan demonstrators protested on Sunday morning against the Swiss state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Swiss capital Bern. They were not allowed to protest in front of the Swiss parliament.

Unlike in 1999 during President Jiang Zemin's visit, demonstrators were only allowed to protest a few hundred metres from the parliament, away from the gaze of Chinese dignitaries. In 1999, Tibetan sympathisers unfurled “Free Tibet” banners in front of the Swiss parliament square. Their actions angered Jiang, who later told the Swiss government that they had “lost a good friend”.