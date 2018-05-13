This content was published on May 13, 2018 12:00 PM May 13, 2018 - 12:00

These are some of the stories we’re following in the week of May 14.

Monday

How much does a Swiss banker earn? Are there big gaps between what Swiss nationals and foreigners are paid? And does it make a difference what kind of work permit you have? We will bring you the findings of a major survey on the structure of salaries to be published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office.









Tuesday

As the Swiss prepare to vote on June 10 on an initiative to change the country’s monetary and banking system, we hear from two opposing viewpoints. Monetary affairs specialist Sergio Rossi thinks structural reforms like the so-called “sovereign money” initiative are needed to help prevent speculative bubbles and world financial crises. But Lausanne University economics professor Philippe Bacchetta disagrees. Rather than prevent new crises, he thinks it would merely create uncertainty and compromise the competitiveness of Swiss banks.

Wednesday

As technology advances, genetic analysis is becoming increasingly popular, both in the world and in Switzerland. People are using DNA tests to discover their origins, to find family members, diagnose diseases or to establish personalised diets and physical activities. We take a look at how a DNA test changed the lives of one Swiss couple, and at the wider issues raised by such testing.





Thursday

Experts at two different Swiss institutions have recently published research that challenges the standard model of the cosmos and its properties. We talk to retired astronomy professor André Maeder and University of Basel researcher Oliver Müller to help understand what this means for space and for science.





Friday

Anja Wyden Guelpa, 45, is considered one of the most active and innovative players when it comes to promoting democracy in Switzerland. She has made it her mission over the past 11 years in her senior government post to interest the younger generation in politics and show them what impact political decisions have on them. We talk to Anja to find out more about her and her work.













In case you missed it:

Uphill How Afghans see their homes in paintings of the Alps By Dale Bechtel Four strangers in a strange place: how art can facilitate dialogue between Afghans and Swiss is only part of their story.





