The brewer Christophe Haeni tastes a beer at the brewery "Garage", which is part of the restaurant and bar "Barbiere", pictured in Bern, Switzerland (Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in last week’s stories.







66.2

The percentage of Swiss voters who rejected a right-wing proposal to put the Swiss constitution above international law.







6

The number of asylum seekers from Ethiopia and Eritrea - four adults and two children – who died in a Swiss house fire on Monday morning in the city of Solothurn in northwestern Switzerland. Several others required hospital care.





14,700

The number of people who, at the time of writing on Saturday, have signed an online petition calling for the resignation of Geneva minister Pierre Maudet, who is embroiled in a controversy over his 2015 trip to Abu Dhabi and an investigation for “possible acceptance of a benefit”.





995

The number of small local breweries recorded in Switzerland at the end of October. This represents one of the highest densities in the world.





30

The percentage of Swiss woodland in private hands, most of which is being actively managed, according to a study by the Federal Office for the Environment

