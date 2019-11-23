Young girls take part in a race in Lausanne. But not all children are sporty. According to a WHO study, 89.1% of Swiss teenage girls did not do enough sport in 2016.

(© Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

700

The number of interns from around the world who took part in a survey that resulted in the first-ever ranking of internships at 21 United Nations organisations. The International Labour Organization (ILO) came top mainly for equal opportunities, financial support and work conditions.

Tuesday

30

The percentage drop in exports of Swiss watches to Hong Kong in October. This came as unrest in the Asian territory continues to intensify. Hong Kong is the most valuable global market for Swiss watchmakers.

Wednesday

100

The number of dangerous chemical products which are to be restricted in Switzerland as they can be used to produce bombs. The government announcement follows similar regulations introduced by the European Union in 2014.

Thursday

6,897

The global number of victims of mines and explosive remnants of war in 2018, according to the Landmine Monitor 2019external link. This is nearly double the number recorded in 2013 (3,457). Improvised mines were responsible for over half of all victims - a record.

Friday

85

The percentage of Swiss children, aged between 11 and 17, who did not meet a World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation for at least an hour of physical activity a day.



swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram